Two Chinese nationals with forged Aadhaar cards held at Siliguri's Bagdogra Airport

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on (March 17, 2021) said that they have held two Chinese nationals with forged Aadhaar cards at Siliguri's Bagdogra Airport.

The CISF informed that while checking tickets and identity documents at the departure gate of the Bagdogra airport around 9:20 AM on Tuesday, a CISF constable noticed two passengers who appeared to be Chinese nationals. They came to the departure gate and produced their tickets and identification document (Aadhaar cards) to gain access into the terminal building.

"During checking of travelling documents of both the passengers, Aadhaar cards appeared to be forged. On suspicion, the constable immediately informed the matter to his seniors. On arrival of senior officers of CISF, the matter was informed to Local Police, Army Intelligence Unit and IB Officials," CISF said in an official statement.

The CISF said that on questioning, both the suspected passengers revealed their identity as Zhang Jun and Kaileng who were supposed to travel from Bagdogra to Hyderabad by an Indigo Airlines flight and further bound from Hyderabad to Tirupati by an Indigo Airlines flight.

Later, both the suspected passengers were handed over to the local police for further investigation.

"On joint interrogation, it came to light that the suspected passengers were Chinese national and visited India in 2020. As per their passport, they had visited Pakistan in 2018 and 2019. They have also visited Nepal and exited Nepal on January 13, 2021. They were staying in India even after expiring of their Visa and were using fake Aadhaar cards to travel within India," the CISF said.