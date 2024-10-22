Advertisement
INDIAN RAILWAY

Two Coaches Of CSMT Shalimar Express Derail In Maharashtra's Nagpur| Video

Railway officials have confirmed that no injury has been reported in the incident.

 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
Two coaches of the CSMT Shalimar Express, train no (18029), derailed on Tuesday near Kalamna station near Nagpur, Maharashtra, Officials said. As per the recent details, there were no reports of any fatality or major injuries in the incident.

Railway officials have confirmed that the administration is making every effort to take the passengers to their destination. 

"Train no 18029 CSMT Shalimar Express two coaches of the train S2 and parcel van got derailed near Kalamna station near Nagpur. No passenger was injured in this incident." Dilip Singh, Sr DCM South East Central Railway, said.

 

 

He further added that the railway administration has started a helpline to provide basic facilities to the passengers.

"The railway administration is making every effort to take the passengers to their destination. There is no information about any loss of life in this incident. The railway administration has started a helpline and has started providing basic facilities to the passengers," Singh said.

