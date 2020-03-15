Two coronavirus patients cured in Rajasthan: Health officials

Jaipur: Two persons who had tested positive -- 69-year-old Italian man and 85-year-old Jaipur resident with travel history to Dubai -- have tested negative twice and were now coronavirus-free, according to health officials here on Sunday.

Three patients, including 70-year-old Italian woman, now in Rajasthan, become coronavirus-free after treatment at SMS Hospital, said Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Health).

Complimenting doctors on their achievement, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: "Happy to share, three #corona patients, including two senior citizens with comorbid issues at SMS hospital, #Jaipur have been treated successfully & their test reports are now negative. My heartiest compliments to SMS doctors & staff for their commendable & dedicated service in treating corona patients."

"This news should reassure those feeling stressed. My appeal to people is to take precautions and avoid visiting crowded places. State govt is continuously monitoring the situation & enhancing medical facilities for corona testing & treating patients. This news should reassure those feeling stressed," he tweeted.

Of the 402 samples tested in Rajasthan, 393 turned negative and four positive. Five samples are still under test.

While three have tested negative, a 26-year-old local youth, who had a travel history, tested positive on Saturday.

In Rajasthan, total 417 samples have been tested. Of this, four tested positive, 406 negative and seven were still being processed, said Singh.