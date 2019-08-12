close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand

Two dead, 5 feared trapped as house collapses in flash flood in Uttarakhand

At least two people died while around five others are feared to be trapped after a house in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district's Lankhi village collapsed in a flash flood caused due to incessant rains in the district.

Two dead, 5 feared trapped as house collapses in flash flood in Uttarakhand

Chamoli: At least two people died while around five others are feared to be trapped after a house in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district's Lankhi village collapsed in a flash flood caused due to incessant rains in the district.

A total of seven people got trapped underneath the debris of the house which plummeted into a rivulet gushing at a very high speed, leaving behind huge chunks of dust in the air. Out of the seven, four people belonged to Lankhi village and three were from Banjbagar village.

The incident was caught on camera, video of which was shared widely on social media. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was rushed to the spot after being alerted for relief and rescue operations.

Unrelenting rains have wreaked havoc in parts of the state for several days and have caused widespread destruction. Massive landslides, washing away of houses, cowsheds and bridges and severe damage to livelihood and crops have been triggered amid unrelenting rains.

On Sunday, Thal-Munsiyari Road near Banik in Pithoragarh district was closed after boulders and debris blocked the road. In a separate incident, a huge boulder fell on the road and blocked the portion of the national highway- 125 between Dharchula and Tawaghat in the state.

On Friday, a cloud burst in Chamoli led to a torrential downpour which threw normal life out of gear for people in the district, as severe damage was caused to the footpaths and streets of Kumzuk village of Chamoli. Massive traffic congestion was also reported on important trade routes. 

In the cloudburst, a woman and her son were killed in the state's Tehri district, while two others were swept away in another flash flood in Chamoli district.

There seems to be no respite for residents of the hilly state as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted the likelihood of very heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand on August 13 and 14 and has issued an orange alert on both days.

Tags:
UttarakhandChamoliRainfallFloods.Flash floodrescue operations
Next
Story

S Jaishankar meets China foreign minister Wang Yi, Vice President Wang Qishan

Must Watch

PT6M58S

What's different in Jammu & Kashmir's Eid after the abrogation of Article 370