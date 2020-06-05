Two dead bodies found in drain at Mumbai's Mira Road, probe underway

Mumbai: In a horrific incident, two dead bodies were found in Mumbai's Mira Road area on Thursday (June 4, 2020) night. The Mumbai police rushed to the spot soon after they were informed of the incident at 11 pm.

The dead bodies were discovered from the drainage system of a resto-bar which is located in Sheetal Nagar. The dead bodies are now sent for postmortem.

As per the initial investigation, both the deceased are said to be the staff of the beer bar in which one is the manager of the bar. The names of the deceased are Naresh Pandit (52) and Haresh Shetty (48).

The bar was closed due to lockdown because of which the reason for the murder is not yet known.

The police have started investigating the case.