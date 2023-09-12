Two Deaths In Kerala Due To Nipah Virus; Monitoring Situation Seriously, Says CM Vijayan

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday confirmed that the two deaths in Kerala's Kozhikode district have been caused by the the Nipah virus. The Union Health Minister added that currently four patients suspected to be infected with Nipah virus are under surveillance and their samples have been sent for testing.

A Central team has been sent to Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the state government in Nipah virus management, Mandaviya said in a press conference here.

"I have spoken to the Health Minister of Kerala, there have been reports of this virus several times this season. Cases are coming up, this virus is spread by bats. A guideline has been prepared by the Health Ministry regarding this so that we can take precautions," Mandaviya said. The first death took place on August 30 and the second death on September 11.

Monitoring Situation Seriously, Says CM Vijayan

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the State government is viewing the two “unnatural deaths” reported from Kozhikode very seriously and that the health department has issued an alert in the district.

In a video message posted on his Facebook page, the chief minister advised people to exercise caution and said there was no reason to worry as those who were in close contact with the deceased were under treatment.

"There is nothing to worry about. Those who were in contact with the deceased are being traced and treated. Being careful is the key to tackling the situation. Everyone is requested to cooperate with the action plan prepared by the health department," Chief Minister Vijayan said.

Health officials suspect Nipah virus infection to be behind the two “unnatural deaths” reported from a private hospital in Kozhikode. Earlier today, state's Health Minister Veena George reached Kozhikode and held a meeting with the district authorities. The Minister of the Public Works Department has also gone to Kozhikode, Vijayan said. The state has not officially announced the outbreak of the Nipah.

"The result of samples which were sent to Pune Virology Lab will be obtained by today evening," she said, adding, "They will make a list of contacts of deceased."

The two deaths took place at a private hospital in Kozhikode and relatives of one of the deceased are in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, stated the Kerala health department. The state department has also issued an alert in the district. The first death took place on August 30 and the second death on Monday.

There was a Nipah outbreak in the Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in 2018 and later in 2021, a case of Nipah was reported in Kozhikode.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nipah Virus is caused by fruit bats and is potentially fatal to humans as well as animals. Along with respiratory illness, it is also known to cause fever, muscular pain, headache, fever, dizziness, and nausea.