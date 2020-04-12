Two doctors, 4 nurses test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 at Dadar's Shushrusha hospital

New Delhi: At least six new positive cases of coronavirus COVID-19 have been reported from Dadar's Shushrusha hospital on Sunday (April 12). Among six, two doctors and four nurses have been found to have tested positive of the infection.

Earlier, two nurses, aged 27 and 42, from Sushrusha hospital were found to be infected of the coronavirus infection. With this, the number of people infected with coronavirus in this hospital has now increased to eight.

On April 10, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had directed the hospital management to quarantine all its nurses and stop new admissions after nurses were found to be coronavrius positive. The BMC gave 48 hours to the hospital to discharge the patients undergoing treatment there

The BMC has already sealed a few private hospitals, including Jaslok Hospital at Pedder Road and Wockhardt Hospital at Mumbai Central, and quarantined their staffers after coronavirus cases were found in their premises.

Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases shot up to 1,895 on April 12 after 134 fresh cases were reported from the state since Saturday night, out of which 113 were from Mumbai alone. According to a health ministry data, the state has so far reported 110 deaths due to the infection while as many as 188 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.