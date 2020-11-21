हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Drones

Two drones from Pakistan's direction cross International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector

Two drones came from Pakistan's direction and crossed the International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two drones from Pakistan&#039;s direction cross International Border in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Samba sector

Two drones came from the direction of Pakistan on Friday evening and crossed the International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident took place at around 6 pm and the Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired upon the drones. The soldiers are keeping strict vigil, said sources BSF.

The first Pakistan drone (UAV) was seen flying inside (500 to 700 metres from IB) India's air space near Border Outpost (BOP) Chak Faqira. The BOP was manned by 48 Bn BSF Hqrs Panjtilla Samba.

The said UAV came from Pakistan post, Chaman Khurd, opposite own BOP Chak Faqira Police Station and Samba sector. India's BOP fired around 80/90 small arms fire towards the drone, but reportedly it managed to escape towards Pakistan's side.

Live TV

The second drone was found inside Indian territory (about 700 meters) which also came from Pakistan's side from BOP Chack Faqira (flying at a height of one km). BSF fired on it too.

Tags:
DronesPakistan dronesJammu and Kashmir dronesSamba dronesa US drone attack
Next
Story

1,300 years old Hindu temple discovered at Barikot Ghundai in northwest Pakistan
  • 90,04,365Confirmed
  • 1,32,162Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M59S

DNA: List of world's worst passwords released