ARUNACHAL PRADESH

Two Earthquakes of 5.7 and 3.5 magnitude jolt Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district

Two major earthquakes jolt Arunachal pradesh within an hour. This comes a day after a massive earthquake of magnitude 5.6 jolted Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and the adjoining cities of India’s capital. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 12:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • An earthquake of 5.7-magnitude hit AP’s West Siang district early in the morning on Thursday at around 10.31 AM
  • The epicentre of the earthquake was in Dipayal, Nepal
  • Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 hit Nepal on Wednesday

Arunachal Pradesh: An earthquake of 5.7-magnitude hit Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district early in the morning on Thursday at around 10.31 AM, according to India's National Center for Seismology. According to the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground. “An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred in West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, at around 10.31 am, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground,” the National Center for Seismology said.

"Another earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred in West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, at around 10:59am, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground" tweeted the National Center for Seismology.

This comes a day after a massive earthquake of magnitude 5.6 jolted Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and the adjoining cities of India’s capital. Several areas in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh also felt earthquake tremors on Wednesday. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Dipayal, Nepal.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 hit Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday. The death toll due to the earthquake was at least 6 people as per ANI. Moreover, 5 people were injured and have been taken to hospital. Owing to the strong earthquake, dozens of houses were damaged by landslides at various locations across the district. According to the National Seismological Center (NSC) of Nepal, the far-west region of Nepal witnessed three tremors - 2 earthquakes and 1 aftershock. It was the third jolt that led to the loss of lives after a house collapsed.

