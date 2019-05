At least two flights were diverted on Saturday from the Kolkata airport in West Bengal to Bhubaneswar Airport in Odisha due to poor weather conditions. The city of Kolkata witnessed heavy rains and strong winds on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted widespread rainfall in the state.

Live TV

The flights were diverted from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata, to Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar.