Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spent a long time at the Raj Bhavan in Darjeeling. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Darjeeling on Wednesday. The Chief Minister flew to the hills a few days ago to attend the GTA swearing-in ceremony. And yesterday, as soon as the Governor reached Darjeeling, he called Mamata Banerjee at his place. Significantly, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Bishwa Sarma was already present there. As a result, speculation started surrounding the presence of Mamata Banerjee in the same place together. However, Mamata said that it was a courtesy call.

The two Chief Ministers met in Darjeeling. Mamata Banerjee of Bengal and Himanta Bishwa Sarma of Assam. Both came to the Raj Bhavan in Darjeeling at the invitation of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The possibility of such a meeting can be seen from the morning yesterday. Mamata is in Darjeeling to attend the swearing-in of the GTA. After the announcement that the Chief Minister of the neighboring state of Assam was coming to Darjeeling, various rumors started. It was thought that Himanta could talk to Trinamool Supremo Mamata about supporting Draupadi Murmu in the presidential election as an ambassador on behalf of the BJP. But after that brief meeting, Mamata made it clear that there was no talk of politics. The whole thing was a courtesy call.

West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar with Hon’ble Chief Minister Smt. Mamata Banerjee and Hon’ble Chief Minister Assam Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma @himantabiswa at Raj Bhawan, Darjeeling. pic.twitter.com/R1aw9uzgD6 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) July 13, 2022

However, according to a section of the political circles, it cannot be a co-incidence. If there is smoke, there is more possibility of fire. If the discussion had taken place in the house for two and a half hours, it would have been about the presidential election for sure. However, its authenticity has not been officially acknowledged.

Although the Saffron camp has enough votes over Draupadi's victory, the BJP is looking to win by a record vote. That is why efforts are being made to attract many parties of the opposition camp. In Bengal too, the BJP has sent letters to all Trinamool MPs and MLAs asking for support for Draupadi. When she came to Kolkata, however, no one from the Trinamool met Draupadi. Not even Mamata. Even after this, there is speculation that the BJP may seek support from the TMC for Draupadi. It is also heard that Mamata and Himanta discussed about it in the presence of Dhankhar in Darjeeling.

However, Dhankhar tweeted before noon on Wednesday that Himanta had come to the hill only at the invitation of the governor. After that Himanta went to Raj Bhavan. The governor also tweeted a video also. It is seen there that Mamata is welcoming Dhankhar and Himanta in northern attire. After that they were seen talking face to face. However, Mamata said that it did not happen for a long time. "I had some tea and a biscuit. There was no discussion of politics. This is a very courtesy call", she told reporters after the meeting.

What has been discussed about the presidential election? In response to such a question, Mamata said that no political issue was discussed. Mamata also mentioned how she got help from Himanta when she went to Kamakhya.

Though there was no political discussion on Wednesday, Mamata also said that Bengal should have regular contact with the Assam government. She said, “Many Bengalis live in Assam. Again many people of Assam live in Bengal. Assam is one of our border states too. So, if ever there is a need, it is necessary to keep in touch between the two governments."

However, when asked whether there was any talk with Himanta about the presidential election, the chief minister demanded, "how will it be... His party and our party are different."