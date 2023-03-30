topStoriesenglish2589313
Two Groups Clash In Maharashtra's Jalgaon Over Music Played Outside Mosque; 45 Arrested So Far

Some vehicles including a police car were also damaged in the violence, police said.

Mumbai: At least 45 people have been arrested after violence erupted during clashes between two groups in the Paldhi area of Maharashtra`s Jalgaon District over music being played outside a Mosque while Namaz was going on, police said on Thursday.

"Four people are reported to be injured including a policeman in the violence," Jalgaon SP, M Rajkumar said, adding there might be other people injured."But they are not coming forward possibly due to their own involvement in the violence and rioting," the official informed.

Some vehicles including a police car were also damaged in the violence, police said."Two First Information Reports have been registered. We have arrested 45 people so far for questioning," Rajkumar said.The incident took place on Wednesday at around 9:30 pm.

According to Jalgaon SP, M Rajkumar, there was a disagreement over music being played outside a mosque that escalated into stone pelting which led to clashes between the two groups."The situation is peaceful and under control," Rajkumar said.More details are awaited.

