Jammu and Kashmir

Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal

Sources told Zee Media that Ganderbal police along with security forces arrested two terrorist associates identified as Chandi Khatana and Wajid Ali Khatana, both residents of Jandiwada Rajouri.

Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday arrested two terrorist associates from Naranag area in Ganderbal district. Sources told Zee Media that Ganderbal police along with security forces arrested two terrorist associates identified as Chandi Khatana and Wajid Ali Khatana, both residents of Jandiwada Rajouri.

According to police records, both Chandi and Wajid were members of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and were acting as couriers for active terrorists. They were also responsible for supplying terrorists with logistics, transporting arms and ammunition and guiding active terrorists for carrying out terror attacks in the area thereby strengthening the terror networks and adding to the terrorist infrastructure in the area.

The police have recovered incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition from their possession. All these incriminating materials have been seized by police to probe their complicity in terror crimes. An FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered in Kangan police station in connection with this case. The two accused have been sent to police custody and further investigation in the matter is in progress.

The arrest comes on a day when the Centre restored postpaid mobile services in 10 districts of Kashmir. It is to be noted that mobile connections were snapped after the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5.

Jammu and KashmirGanderbalHizbul MujahideenTerrorists
