New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Agrim thwarted an abduction attempt by the Pakistan Maritime Security in a high-stakes maritime encounter. The Islamabad’s vessel PMS Nusrat had illegally apprehended seven Indian fisherman from boat Kaal Bhairav near the maritime boundary line between India and Pakistan.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) received a distress signal from an Indian fishing boat operating near the No-Fishing Zone (NFZ), according to an official release.

The Coast Guard promptly responded by dispatching a vessel to the site near the India-Pakistan Maritime Boundary. ICGS Agrim aggressively pursued the Pakistani vessel in a tense two-hour chase. After retrieving all seven fishermen, the Coast Guard ship issued a stern warning to PMS Nusrat, that under no circumstances would it allow such abduction.

According to a statement by the ICG, the fishermen were found to be "in stable medical condition" following their retrieval. However, the ICG confirmed that the Indian fishing boat Kal Bhairav, central to the incident, was "reported to have been damaged and sunk during the incident."

"Indian Coast Guard ship Agrim deployed close to the maritime boundary line with Pakistan chased the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency ship PMS Nusrat after a chase of around two hours and clearly told them that under no condition, it would allow the Pakistani ship to take away Indian fishermen from fishing boat Kaal Bhairav from Indian waters," defence officials told news agency ANI.

Despite the PMSA ship's attempts to withdraw, the ICG vessel intercepted it and compelled its crew to release the Indian fishermen.

