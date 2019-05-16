Two Indian climbers feared dead on Mount Kangchenjunga

Two Indian climbers are feared dead on Mount Kangchenjunga, world's third highest mountain with an elevation of 8,586 metre (28,169 ft).

The Bengal-based mountaineers – Kuntal Kanrar and Biplab Baidya – were descending the mountain when they development altitude-related sickness and exhausation.

Several co-climbers and sherpas tried to assist the duo but failed. More more mountaineers are reportedly sick.

The developement comes days after a 10-member team of a Pune-based mountaineering club successfully summitted Mount Kangchenjunga. It was the first ascent of the peak this season, and the maiden summit in two years.

The summiteers included Ashish Mane, Rupesh Khopde, Bhushan Harshe, Anand Mali, Prasad Joshi, Krishna Dhokle, Sumit Mandle, Vivek Shivde, Kiran Salastekar and Jitendra Gaware.