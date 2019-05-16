close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangchenjunga

Two Indian climbers feared dead on Mount Kangchenjunga

The Bengal-based mountaineers – Kuntal Kanrar and Biplab Baidya – were descending the mountain when they development altitude-related sickness and exhausation.   

Two Indian climbers feared dead on Mount Kangchenjunga
Image credit: Pixabay

Two Indian climbers are feared dead on Mount Kangchenjunga, world's third highest mountain with an elevation of 8,586 metre (28,169 ft). 

The Bengal-based mountaineers – Kuntal Kanrar and Biplab Baidya – were descending the mountain when they development altitude-related sickness and exhausation. 

Several co-climbers and sherpas tried to assist the duo but failed. More more mountaineers are reportedly sick.

The developement comes days after a 10-member team of a Pune-based mountaineering club successfully summitted Mount Kangchenjunga. It was the first ascent of the peak this season, and the maiden summit in two years.
The summiteers included Ashish Mane, Rupesh Khopde, Bhushan Harshe, Anand Mali, Prasad Joshi, Krishna Dhokle, Sumit Mandle, Vivek Shivde, Kiran Salastekar and Jitendra Gaware.

Tags:
KangchenjungaIndian mountaineers
Next
Story

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's squadron gets 'Falcon Slayers' shoulder patches for shooting down F-16

Must Watch

PT3M59S

SPG writes to West Bengal DGP over PM Modi’s security at West Bengal rally