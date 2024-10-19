Advertisement
INDIAN TIBETAN BORDER POLICE

Two ITBP Jawans Killed, 2 Injured In Naxal IED blast In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Two personnel of the Indian Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed and other two policemen were also injured after Naxalites carried out an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Saturday in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, police said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 07:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The incident took place around 12 noon near Kodliyar village in the Abujhmaad area while joint teams of security personnel were conducting an anti-Naxal operation, according to a police official, PTI reported.

