Two personnel of the Indian Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed and other two policemen were also injured after Naxalites carried out an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Saturday in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, police said.

The incident took place around 12 noon near Kodliyar village in the Abujhmaad area while joint teams of security personnel were conducting an anti-Naxal operation, according to a police official, PTI reported.