Two Jaipur policemen beat coronavirus COVID-19, return to duty

Jaipur: Two officers of the Jaipur Police returned to duty after beating the coronavirus COVID-19 infection. Showing true grit and determination the two resumed duty with renewed vigor and passion setting an example for all others. They had contracted the infection while on duty at the hot spot area of Parkota, in Jaipur.

After beating COVID-19 disease, the message that they want to give to people of the capital is that by keeping themselves positive they can win any battle.

Constable Ram Charan, who is posted at Manak Chowk police station in Jaipur, was the first to be found COVID-19 infected. After this, Deepak Kumar, another partner of Ram Charan also contracted the infection. Both policemen won the battle against coronavirus by staying positive and returned to duty on May 15.

Both the soldiers in a conversation with Zee News gave a message to everyone 'to always think positive'.

Ram Charan admitted that when he first saw his sample test report as corona positive he was a little nervous. But he kept his cool and decided to think positive. When he was admitted to the SMS hospital, he decided to fight the infection and not let himself down.

Constable Ram Charan said that during his treatment there came a moment when the person admitted for COVID-19 treatment in the hospital bed next to him was put on ventilator when his condition was very critical. During this time also Ramcharan kept his mind strong and also decided that he should not fight with Corona but fight.

But even then he kept himself strong and not be afraid of the disease.

While Constable Deepak Kumar said that when he came to know that he was COVID-19 infected, he never let negative thoughts come to his mind and along with the treatment given by the doctor, he also continued to exercise and did yoga regularly. He said he also got the full support of his colleagues.

Deepak Kumar said that the effect of the medicine depends on one's own thinking and the advice of the doctor. He believed in himself and the doctor that he would be fully fit and return to duty again. When he returned to duty his colleagues did not discriminate against him.

During this period, the top police officers also boosted their morale by giving them positive thought and along with regular exercise and yoga they were soon able to beat corona infection.