SRINAGAR: Two terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) were killed and a civilian was also injured in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorist's in Sopore Bomai village in north Kashmir's Baramulla district late on Wednesday.

The police said that in the ensuing encounter, two JeM terrorists were killed, while a search operation is still underway on in the area. Kashmir Zone police, while quoting ADGP Vijay Kumar, also confirmed that two terrorists belonging to JeM were killed in the operation and they were planning to attack civilians in the area.

"Killed JeM terrorists were categorised & identified as Mohd Rafi of Sopore & Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama. Terrorist Rafi was earlier booked under PSA twice. Both were involved in several terror crime cases. As per input, they were planning to attack civilians in Sopore area," ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.

It's pertinent to mention here it is the 92nd encounter of this year and the security forces have managed to kill as many as 148 terrorists till now and out of those killed, 38 terrorists were Pakistani.

However, 20 security personnel and 21 civilians have also lost their lives in the terror-related incidents. Jammu and Kashmir police along with other security forces have also managed to arrest 66 active terrorists mostly hybrid terrorists this year since January this year and also arrested 204 terrorists' supporters this year in Kashmir.