Two Killed, Four Injured As Uttarakhand Roadways Bus Veers Off Road In Haridwar

New Delhi: Two people were killed and four others were seriously injured when a bus veered off the road near Chandi Chowki Haridwar on Wednesday morning, news agency ANI quoted police as saying. "The accident occured on Najibabad Road near Haridwar's Chandi Chowk. The bus lost control and crashed 20 metres below the main road. The bus conductor and a 10-month-old girl were killed," ANI quoted SDRF as saying. The bus from Rupahiya to Haridwar was operated by Uttarakhand Roadways. They added that there were 41 people on the bus.

"Upon receiving the information, Uttarakhand Police, SDRF, and Fire Service personnel responded immediately and rescued the injured," police said. According to officials, all of the injured have been taken to a hospital and are being treated.

Further details awaited.