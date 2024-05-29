Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2753210
NewsIndia
KARAN BHUSHAN SINGH

Two Killed After Being Run Over By Vehicle In BJP's Karan Bhushan Singh's Convoy

Karan Bhushan Singh is son of outoging BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 29, 2024, 11:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Two Killed After Being Run Over By Vehicle In BJP's Karan Bhushan Singh's Convoy

In the Karnailganj area of Gonda, a vehicle in the convoy of BJP Lok Sabha Candidate from Kaiserganj, Karan Bhushan Singh, ran over four young men. Two of them died while two others were seriously injured. Karan is son of outoging BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. 

Karan Bhushan Singh was fielded by the BJP from the seat after his father Brij Bhushan faced sexual harassment allegations from some top wrestlers. The case is in progress in a Delhi court. Voting for the Kaiserganj seat in Uttar Pradesh was held on May 20. The seat recorded 55.68% voter turnout.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Zee Media channels banned across Punjab
DNA Video
DNA: Is it a crime to be a Dalit in Madhya Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Patna College Student Beaten To Death On Campus
DNA Video
DNA: Lalu Yadav's New Plan for Misa Bharti's Victory
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Powerful in Purvanchal?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new plan for PoK!
DNA Video
DNA: DJ operator shot dead in Jharkhand's Ranchi
DNA Video
DNA: Pagal Baba Dies in Sambhal
DNA Video
DNA: Traffic Jam on 'Mount Everest' !
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers will find Beggars, but why?