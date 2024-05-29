In the Karnailganj area of Gonda, a vehicle in the convoy of BJP Lok Sabha Candidate from Kaiserganj, Karan Bhushan Singh, ran over four young men. Two of them died while two others were seriously injured. Karan is son of outoging BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Karan Bhushan Singh was fielded by the BJP from the seat after his father Brij Bhushan faced sexual harassment allegations from some top wrestlers. The case is in progress in a Delhi court. Voting for the Kaiserganj seat in Uttar Pradesh was held on May 20. The seat recorded 55.68% voter turnout.

This is a developing story.