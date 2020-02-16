हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata bridge collapse

Two killed, several injured after portion of under-construction bridge collapses in West Bengal's Malda

An under-construction bridge in West Bengal's Malda collapsed today (February 16) leaving at least two dead and five others injured. 

Two killed, several injured after portion of under-construction bridge collapses in West Bengal&#039;s Malda

The deceased have been identified as workers who were working on the project. Some workers are still feared trapped under the debris. 

The deceased have been identified as workers who were working on the project. Some workers are still feared trapped under the debris. 

In the first phase of rescue operations, seven people were taken out of which two succumbed to their injuries while the others are undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College and Hospital. 

A team of the Disaster Management and Police officials are at the incident spot.

According to reports, a portion of the bridge which is still under-construction collapsed after a girder started bending. The construction of the bridge was a project undertaken by the NHAI.

Rescue operations are underway. 

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

