Explosion

Two killed, two injured in crude bomb explosion in West Bengal

After getting the information, the police of Kamarhati outpost rushed to the spot and took four injured persons to the nearby hospital. 

Two killed, two injured in crude bomb explosion in West Bengal

North 24 Parganas: Two people were killed while two others were injured in a crude bomb explosion at a house in Kamarhati Golaghat area here in West Bengal, police said. According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Sajid and Raja.

After getting the information, the police of Kamarhati outpost rushed to the spot and took four injured persons to the nearby hospital.Of which, two later declared dead while one among them is seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at Sagar Dutta Medical College Hospital. Investigation in the matter is underway.

(Further information awaited)

