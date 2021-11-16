हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Security

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

During preliminary questioning, the arrested accused revealed that they were working with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. 

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir
Representational image

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces in North Kashmir's Sopore have arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and recovered incriminating materials including a grenade from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said based on specific information, a joint checkpoint was established by Police along with 22 RR and 179 Bn CRPF at Shalimar Colony crossing area of Sopore.

During checking, two suspicious individuals were apprehended. They were identified as Asif Rasheed War and Altaf Hussain Najar, residents of Natnoosa, Kupwara.

"During the search, incriminating materials including a hand grenade were recovered from their possession," police said.

"During preliminary questioning, both the arrested accused revealed that they were working as terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT and intended to lob the acquired grenade at an undisclosed location in Kupwara with an intention to cause casualties."

Police have registered a case and further investigation into the matter is in progress. Police said more arrests are anticipated.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
National SecurityJammu and KashmirLashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)TerrorismTerrorists
Next
Story

CBI searches 77 locations across 14 states as part of crackdown on online child sexual abuse

Must Watch

PT17M12S

Purvanchal Expressway: 'Military airbase' on runway - a strong message to China?