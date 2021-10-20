हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Two LeT terrorists involved in Bihar migrants’ killings gunned down in Kulgam encounter

One of the slain terrorists was identified as LeT district commander Gulzar Ahmad Reshi.

Two LeT terrorists involved in Bihar migrants’ killings gunned down in Kulgam encounter
Representational Image

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who are said to be involved in the recent civilian killings were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday (October 20).

The officials said that the two were involved in the killing of two migrant workers from Bihar on October 17.

One of the slain terrorists was identified as LeT district commander Gulzar Ahmad Reshi.

“Police and Army neutralised LeT district commander (Gulzar Ahmad Reshi) of Kulgam and one other, who were involved in killings of two poor labourers from Bihar on October 17 at Wanpoh,” police tweeted quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Earlier today, the security forces gunned down two LeT terrorists, including the one who killed a poor carpenter from the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian.

Three security personnel were also injured in the Shopian encounter, the officials said.

Confirming the development, J&K Police in a tweet said, “One of the two terrorists killed in the encounter has been identified as Adil Ah Wani. He has been active since July 2020. He was involved in the killing of one poor labourer at Litter, Pulwama.’’

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirTerrorismLashkar-e-TaibaCivilian killings
Next
Story

NIA arrests four more in Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy

Must Watch

PT3M38S

Punjab: Congress' countdown begins as Caption Amarinder Singh's announcement to join hands with BJP!