Two LeT terrorists involved in Bihar migrants’ killings gunned down in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who are said to be involved in the recent civilian killings were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday (October 20).

The officials said that the two were involved in the killing of two migrant workers from Bihar on October 17.

One of the slain terrorists was identified as LeT district commander Gulzar Ahmad Reshi.

“Police and Army neutralised LeT district commander (Gulzar Ahmad Reshi) of Kulgam and one other, who were involved in killings of two poor labourers from Bihar on October 17 at Wanpoh,” police tweeted quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Earlier today, the security forces gunned down two LeT terrorists, including the one who killed a poor carpenter from the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian.

Three security personnel were also injured in the Shopian encounter, the officials said.

Confirming the development, J&K Police in a tweet said, “One of the two terrorists killed in the encounter has been identified as Adil Ah Wani. He has been active since July 2020. He was involved in the killing of one poor labourer at Litter, Pulwama.’’

