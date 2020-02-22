हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Two LeT terrorists killed in J&K's Anantnag, arms and ammunition recovered

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter at Bijbehara town of Anantnag district in south Kashmir on the wee hours of Saturday (February 22).

Two LeT terrorists killed in J&amp;K&#039;s Anantnag, arms and ammunition recovered
Representational Image

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter at Gund Baba Khalil in Sangam town of Anantnag district on the wee hours of Saturday (February 22).

The two terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in a joint operation conducted by the police, CRPF and the Army. Police recovered one AK-47, one pistol and several magazines and other ammunition from the scene.

Giving more details about the incident, the Kashmir Zone Police on Twitter wrote, "Two LeT terrorists have been killed in this operation by Police, CRPF and Army. Arms & ammunition recovered. Details shall follow."

The two terrorists have been identified as Naveed Bhat, resident of Qaimoh and Aaqib Yaseen Bhat also a resident of Qaimoh.

Earlier, there was an exchange of fire between the security forces and the militants.

(More details to follow)

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirLet terrorists killedJ&K
Next
Story

Arvind Kejriwal govt to set up Mohalla marshals for women's safety in Delhi

Must Watch

PT3M11S

DNA: Non Stop News, February 21, 2020