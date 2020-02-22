Two LeT terrorists killed in J&K's Anantnag, arms and ammunition recovered

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter at Gund Baba Khalil in Sangam town of Anantnag district on the wee hours of Saturday (February 22).

The two terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in a joint operation conducted by the police, CRPF and the Army. Police recovered one AK-47, one pistol and several magazines and other ammunition from the scene.

Giving more details about the incident, the Kashmir Zone Police on Twitter wrote, "Two LeT terrorists have been killed in this operation by Police, CRPF and Army. Arms & ammunition recovered. Details shall follow."

The two terrorists have been identified as Naveed Bhat, resident of Qaimoh and Aaqib Yaseen Bhat also a resident of Qaimoh.

Earlier, there was an exchange of fire between the security forces and the militants.

(More details to follow)