Jammu and Kashmir

Two LeT/TRF terrorists killed by Srinagar police in an encounter: IGP Kashmir

New Delhi: At least 2 terrorists belonging to terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF) have been neutralized in an encounter by Srinagar Police in the Zakura area of Srinagar City, informed Kashmir Zone Police via a Tweet.

As per the Kashmir Zone Police, Ikhlaq Hajam, who was involved in the recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag was one of the terrorists killed in the encounter today.

Incriminating material including 2 pistols have been found on the terrorists.

“Terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF neutralised by Srinagar Police. One of the killed terrorists Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in the recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag. Incriminating materials including 02 pistols recovered: IGP Kashmir,” read the tweet.

The said encounter started early morning on Saturday (February 5) in the Zakura area of Srinagar City.

