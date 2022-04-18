हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
acid attack

Two men attack woman with acid in Bihar's Rohtas, investigation launched

The incident took place when the girl was going with her brother to visit a relative in Bikramganj, two bikers wearing helmets overtook them and the pillion rider threw a bottle of acid on the girl's face.

Two men attack woman with acid in Bihar&#039;s Rohtas, investigation launched
Representational image

Patna: A girl suffered burn injuries after two unidentified men attacked her with acid in Bihar's Rohtas district on Monday.

The victim, Shilpi Kumari is a resident of Dhangai village under the Vikramganj subdivision. The incident took place when the girl was going with her brother to visit a relative in Bikramganj. When they reached S College turning, two bikers wearing helmets overtook them and the pillion rider threw a bottle of acid on the girl's face.

Shilpi was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

A doctor at the hospital said that she suffered burn injuries on half the face. The acid damaged the skin badly and the treatment is currently underway.

"We have registered an FIR against two unidentified persons based on the statements of the victim and her brother. They have given the registration number of the bike. Efforts are on to identify them," said KM Sharma, an investigating officer of the case.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
acid attackBiharCrime newsCrime against womenAcid attack in Bihar
Next
Story

Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

Must Watch

PT1M55S

Big explosion in Istanbul