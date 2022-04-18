Two men attack woman with acid in Bihar's Rohtas, investigation launched

Patna: A girl suffered burn injuries after two unidentified men attacked her with acid in Bihar's Rohtas district on Monday.

The victim, Shilpi Kumari is a resident of Dhangai village under the Vikramganj subdivision. The incident took place when the girl was going with her brother to visit a relative in Bikramganj. When they reached S College turning, two bikers wearing helmets overtook them and the pillion rider threw a bottle of acid on the girl's face.

Shilpi was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

A doctor at the hospital said that she suffered burn injuries on half the face. The acid damaged the skin badly and the treatment is currently underway.

"We have registered an FIR against two unidentified persons based on the statements of the victim and her brother. They have given the registration number of the bike. Efforts are on to identify them," said KM Sharma, an investigating officer of the case.

