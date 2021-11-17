हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

The search operation turned into an encounter in J&K's Gopalpora area after militants fired upon a party of security forces, which retaliated, an official said. In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed. 

Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kulgam
Representational image

Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Wednesday in an encounter between security forces and the ultras in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, where another gunfight was also underway, police said.

The gunfights broke out in Pombay and Goplapora areas of the South Kashmir district, they said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Gopalpora area following inputs about the presence of militants, a police official said.

ALSO READHyderpora encounter: This govt kills civilians in name of militancy, alleges PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a party of security forces, which retaliated.

In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed, the official said.

He said their identity and group affiliation was being ascertained.

Another gunfight broke out in Pombay area of the district after security forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the area, the official said.

He said an exchange of fire is going on and further details were awaited. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirKulgamKulgam encounterMilitants
Next
Story

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022 BIG update!: Class 10 registration to begin from Thursday

Must Watch

PT5M59S

Bollywood Breaking: Katrina Kaif vs Ranbir Kapoor in Rajasthan!