Two Mumbai cops succumb to coronavirus COVID-19, 95 other cops infected in Maharashtra

Mumbai: At least two Mumbai policemen succumbed to COVID-19 in quick succession, sending shockwaves in the city's police circles. According to a senior official, these are the first two cases of corona deaths among the Mumbai Police.

Head Constable Sandip Surve (52) and HC Chandrakant Pendurkar (57) lost their lives due to the virus. Pendurkar was posted at Vakola Police Station in Santacruz East and was a resident of the Premnagar Colony in Worli. On April 22, he complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the Nair Hospital where he was found to be infected with coronavirus. As his condition continued to worsen, he was put on a ventilator but he failed to make it.

Details of the policeman are awaited.

"Mumbai Police lost two brave souls in a span of two days. May the departed souls rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers for the family and friends," Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh tweeted.

Though it is not clear when and how both the policemen got infected, some of their close contacts have been identified and are currently undergoing treatment. Other policemen who were in touch with the deceased have also been quarantined at their own homes as a precaution.

So far, at least 40 other policemen have tested positive and are undergoing treatment at various city hospitals across the state.

In view of over 95 COVID-19 cases that have hit the force so far, the Mumbai Police have decided against deploying those officials with comorbidities or related health issues in containment zones or sensitive areas like Dharavi and other slums pockets.

The worst-hit in the country, Mumbai has recorded 191 COVID-19 casualties and another 5,049 positive cases till April 25.