Noida

Two officials of Noida firm drown near Ram Jhoola in Rishikesh

The incident took place when a group of officials from a Noida-based firm visited the Darshan Mahavidyalaya ghat in the Ram Jhoola area.

Two officials of Noida firm drown near Ram Jhoola in Rishikesh
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

Any big river, especially Ganga, can be dangerous during the monsoon season. With water flowing at a faster speed, the erosion around the banks can be a cause of concern. 

Two officials of a Noida-based firm drowned in the Ganga in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh on Sunday.

The incident took place when a group of officials from a Noida-based firm that makes Android applications visited the Darshan Mahavidyalaya ghat in the Ram Jhoola area, SDRF's deep diving team incharge Kavindra Sajwan said.

The company's centre chief, Rahul Singh (33), went to wash his hands in the river when the sand below his feet slid and he lost balance.

As he was swept away by strong currents of the Ganga, manager of the firm, Bhanumurthy (33), jumped into the river to save him but he also drowned.

The team of officials had come to Rishikesh on Saturday.

Diving teams of the SDRF in rafts are still scouring the river in search of them, Sajwan said.

Such incidents also bring the attention to the need of more and better safety arrangements on the river banks, especially the places that see a huge number of tourists. In places such as Rishikesh and Haridwar, the incidents of drowning keep happening every now and then, and such accidents can be prevented with a better and clear warning system.

Tags:
NoidaGangaRishikeshRam JhoolaUttarakhand
