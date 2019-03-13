Two Pakistani Air Force jets go supersonic 10 km from LoC in PoK, IAF on high alert

Two Pakistani Air Force jets were detected flying at a supersonic speed near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), as reported by news agency ANI on Wednesday citing government sources.

The defence radars of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday night detected the jets around 10 km from the LoC. Loud bangs were heard in the area which was due to the sonic booms.

All the Indian air defences and radar systems are on high alert.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.