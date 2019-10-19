Two passengers apprehended at Chennai airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 36 lakh

Chennai: Two passengers who were travelling to India from Dubai were apprehended on Saturday for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 36 lakh at Chennai international airport.

The name of the accused duo is Mohamed Yasin and Sheikh Abdullah. On investigation, they were found illegally carrying gold, hidden in their rectum.

The customs department, after knowing of the incident took the passengers into custody and they are further being interrogated by the department.

Live TV

According to information, the seized gold weighs around 909 grams.

Earlier in October, there were two similar cases of gold smuggling recorded in Delhi's IGI airport. The data released by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) also stated that there has been a significant rise in the number of gold smuggling cases in 2019.

(With ANI inputs)