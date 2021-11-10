Two patients infected with COVID-19 and then black fungus get their speech back

Hyderabad: In an encouraging development, two patients who had lost their ability to speak following back-to-back infections from COVID-19 and then black fungus got their speech back.

Dental specialists at a Hyderabad hospital successfully carried out jaw resurrection or replacement of the two patients, who were unable to speak or even drink and eat owing to black fungus or mucormycosis infection in the mouth.

Anjaneyulu, a priest from Vijayawada and Gopal Krishna, an insurance agent from Guntur, were literally speechless when they had a functional oral disability due to mucormycosis.

The priest’s condition worsened as he visited hospital after hospital in vain. By the time he could receive some medical aid, he had completely lost his upper jaw and teeth to the infection.

“My husband was first infected with COVID-19 and then this black fungus occurred in his mouth. It was horrific for him and for us. We had to muster courage when doctors assured us that if the jaw is removed apart from other surgical intervention, my husband will be able to speak again. Thank God he can again recite mantras,” said Meenakshi, wife of the priest.

Similar was the case of Gopal Krishna. “I had to lose half of my teeth and now due to dental implants, I am able to speak at least enough for the other person to understand,” Krishna said.

The coronavirus primarily attacks and destroys cells of the respiratory tract which makes them susceptible to damage from other microbes. When the infected cells of the respiratory tract come into contact with the fungal spores of mucormycosis, they sprout branch-like filaments and cause death to the surrounding tissues.

“It was very challenging for me and my team because there were a lot of complications. With the advantage of 3D CT facial bones reconstruction, 3D-milled titanium implant plates, designed specifically for each patient, prosthetic functional reconstruction of lost structures, including the teeth, was accomplished. Thereafter, the patient’s speech, chewing efficiency and aesthetics were improved,” explained Dr C Sharat Babu, prosthodontist and implantologist, Medicover Hospitals, Hyderabad.

According to government statistics, close to 1600 people have contracted this infection from both the Telugu states. The uniqueness of this infection and the large defective area that it creates, have proven to be very difficult to treat, not to mention the psychological, emotional, and functional loss that the patients incur as a result of oral defects and facial disfiguration it causes.

