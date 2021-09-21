Two pilots critically injured in army helicopter crash in Udhampur succumb to their injuries

New Delhi: The two pilots critically injured in an army helicopter crash at Patnitop in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir succumbed to their critical injuries, according to a Jammu-based defence spokesman.

"Today, during a training sortie in Patnitop area, Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crash-landed in Shiv Garh Dhar area in the district," he said.

Both pilot and co-pilot of the Cheetah helicopter were on a training sortie when the mishap took place. A defence statement said, "Both the pilots were critically injured during the helicopter crash landing, evacuated to the nearest medical facility, but later succumbed to their injuries."

The two pilots were shifted in critical condition to the army hospital where they succumbed, reports said, adding that the chopper belonged to the Army Aviation Corps.

The incident reportedly occurred between 10.30 am to 10.45 am, officials said.

