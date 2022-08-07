NewsIndia
AMRUTA FADNAVIS

Two precious gems of Maharashtra! Amruta Fadnavis' Friendship Day Tweet goes viral

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 06:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Amruta Fadnavis tweets on friendship
  • Amruta tweets Devendra Fadnavis-Eknath Shinde's photo
  • Amrita Calls duo - 'Do anmol ratna...'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis is quite active on social media. She regularly comments on political and social issues through Twitter. Not only this, she doesn't leave a single chance to criticize Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray.

Now, once again a tweet by Amrita Fadnavis is attracting everyone's attention. Amrita Fadnavis has shared a photo on Twitter today, on the occasion of Friendship Day. She has shared a photo of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. By sharing this photo, she has once again tried to divide the Shiv Sena.

She captioned the photo: "Ye dosti hum nahi todenge ……….with two precious gems of Maharashtra …."

The tweet is now going viral. This tweet was tagged to Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis along with the hashtags #FriendshipDay2022 #Friends #friendship #FriendsForever #sundayvibes.

When is the time for cabinet expansion?

Even after a month of coming to power, the Cabinet Expansion is due in Maharashtra. However, the process has now gained momentum. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are on a two-day visit to Delhi. During this visit, it is expected to discuss the expansion of the cabinet with top BJP leadership in Delhi.

