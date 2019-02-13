हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rafale

Two Rafale fighter jets from France touch down in India

During the stay in the country, the Rafale jets would also be flown by top Indian Air Force pilots, including IAF Deputy Chief Air Marshal Vivek Chaudhari.

Two Rafale fighter jets from France touch down in India
ANI photo

Bengaluru: Two Rafale fighter jets belonging to the French Air Force landed here on Wednesday evening to participate in Aero India Show which starts from February 20.

Apart from the two that landed, one more is expected to be in India for the biennial air show and aviation exhibition. During the stay in the country, the Rafale jets would also be flown by top Indian Air Force pilots, including IAF Deputy Chief Air Marshal Vivek Chaudhari.

There would be 368 exhibitors at this year's edition of Aero India Show with 61 aircraft on display for five days till February 24. All eyes, however, are likely to be on the Rafale jets because of the raging political storm over its procurement from Dassault Aviation. Accusations and counter-accusations notwithstanding, the need for the jets to be inducted into the Indian Air Force is quite urgent and would add much-needed firepower to the country's security needs.

As for Aero India Show, tickets for business days - February 20, 21 and 22 - will cost Rs 2,750 each. Tickets for general visitors will cost Rs 1,800. Rs 600 will be charged for air display. On-the-spot tickets will cost Rs 250 more, reported news agency PTI.

RafaleRafale jetRafale fighter jetAero India showIndian Air ForceIAF
