close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

Two RJD leaders shot at in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Two local Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders were shot at by two unknown assailants in Kanti police station area in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday. 

Two RJD leaders shot at in Bihar&#039;s Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur: Two local Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders were shot at by two unknown assailants in Kanti police station area in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday. 

In the incident, RJD  District General Secretary Surendra Yadav and leader Umashankar Prasad got critically injured and have been admitted to a private hospital. 

 Yadav was hit two bullets and Prasad was hit four when they reached near Sherna village, police said.

DSP Mukul Ranjan was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "Both of them are out of danger. We are trying to find out the reason behind this firing. Those involved in this will be arrested soon."

 Further investigation is underway, Ranjan added.

Tags:
BiharMuzaffarpurRJDShooting
Next
Story

Check jee adv.ac.in as IIT Roorkee set to announce JEE Advanced result

Must Watch

PT5M27S

Anantnag terror strike: Country waits for revenge; Last strike on terrorism