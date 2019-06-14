Two RJD leaders shot at in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur: Two local Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders were shot at by two unknown assailants in Kanti police station area in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday.

In the incident, RJD District General Secretary Surendra Yadav and leader Umashankar Prasad got critically injured and have been admitted to a private hospital.

Yadav was hit two bullets and Prasad was hit four when they reached near Sherna village, police said.

DSP Mukul Ranjan was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "Both of them are out of danger. We are trying to find out the reason behind this firing. Those involved in this will be arrested soon."

Further investigation is underway, Ranjan added.