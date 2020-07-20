Two sacked UP policemen were in constant touch with gangster Vikas Dubey, reveals STF probe

New Delhi: In a big revelation in gangster Vikas Dubey case, the Special Task Force (STF) in its investigation has found involvement of two sacked UP policemen in his gang. The connection was found after the investigation team tracked the CDR (call detail record) of gangster Vikas Dubey.

The CDR showed that Vikas Dubey was constantly in communicating with two unknown mobile numbers which on further investigation was found to be of two sacked UP policemen.

The investigation reports also revealed that both the former UP police personnel were not present on the incident spot when Vikas Dubey's gang attacked the police team in Bikaru village. However, they were continuously in touch with Vikas Dubey and helped him plan the incident.

Both the sacked policemen also helped Vikas in making arrangements of illegal arms and weapons. SIT said that they were in contact with Vikas for many years.

The police are now searching the two accused who were sacked from duty few years back.

Vikas Dubey was shot dead while trying to escape after a car accident, the UP Police had announced on July 10, a day after his dramatic arrest in Madhya Pradesh. The police said that the encounter happened after Vikas Dubey snatched the gun of a policeman and opened fire on them in order to escape.