KATHUA TERROR ATTACK

Two Soldiers Injured As Terrorists Open Fire On Army Vehicles In J-K's Kathua

Kathua Terror Attack: The incident occurred in Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, 150 kilometres from Kathua, while some Army vehicles were conducting a routine patrol in the area, according to officials.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2024, 04:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
At least two soldiers were injured when terrorists opened fire on Army vehicles in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.  The incident occurred in Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, 150 kilometres from Kathua, while some Army vehicles were conducting a routine patrol in the area, according to officials. When the last reports came in, security forces had retaliated, and an exchange of fire was underway. Officials said that reinforcements have been dispatched to the area and that more information is awaited.

The attack that took place today happened a full day after two separate encounters in J&K's Kulgam district resulted in the deaths of six terrorists. The encounters started on Saturday and resulted in the deaths of two soldiers, including a paratrooper, and the injuries of another soldier.

Based on information about the presence of terrorists, security forces, including the Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and local police, conducted a search operation in Modergam village, where the first encounter occurred. A para-trooper was killed in the opening gunfight.

