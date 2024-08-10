Advertisement
Two Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Gunfight With Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir

The encounter began earlier today, leading to a heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and the militants. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2024, 07:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Two Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Gunfight With Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir

At least two soldiers were reportedly injured in a fierce gunbattle with terrorists in the Kokernag region of Anantnag. Earlier in the day encounter broke out in the Ahlan Gadole area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district this afternoon. The encounter began earlier today, leading to a heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and the militants. 

The two soldiers were injured when terrorists targeted their patrol during an anti-terror operation in the forested area of Kokernag subdivision. Special forces and army paratroopers have been deployed in the ongoing operation to flush out the terrorists, who are believed to be foreign nationals. 

In a post on social media platform 'X', the Indian army's Chinar corps said, "Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar today in general area Kokernag, Anantnag. Contact was established and firefight ensued. Two personnel have been injured and evacuated from the area. Operations are in progress."

Today's encounter marks the second major encounter in Kokernag within the past year. In September 2023, a Commanding Officer, a Major, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police were killed during a clash with terrorists in the Kokernag forest. Reinforcements have been dispatched to the area to flush out the terrorists, who are believed to be hiding in the Ahlan Gadole forests. 

