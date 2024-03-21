New Delhi: Two workers died while one was critically injured after an old construction building in the Kabir Nagar area of Delhi collapsed. According to reports of the police recieved a call at around 2.16 am today about the incident after which the Authorities rushed to the spot.

Speaking to ANI, Station Officer Anoop said that the rescue teams reached the spot as soon as the police received a call regarding the incident. Three workers were buried under the debris, he added.

North East DCP Joy Tirkey said that two workers, Arshad (30) and Tauhid (20) were declared dead at GTB Hospital while another worker Rehan (22) is critical and is being treated. Tirkey said that the investigation in the matter is in progress and a legal action will taken for the same.