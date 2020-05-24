Two Telangana MLAs booked under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act

Hyderabad: Two Telangana MLAs belonging to ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and its friendly party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) were on Saturday booked under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 in two separate incidents.

While Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy of TRS was booked for allegedly attacking and abusing a Dalit public representative of BJP, Malakpet MLA Ahmed Balala belonging to AIMIM was booked for using abusive language against a BJP leader. The complainants in both the cases are women and belong to the opposition BJP.

In the first case, Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) member Koppu Sukanya alleged that the TRS MLA attacked and abused her in the name of caste when she raised a protocol during foundation stone laying ceremony for a Pharma City road at Nandivanaparti village in Yacharam mandal of Rangareddy district near Hyderabad on Thursday.

Sukanya was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. She lodged a complaint against the MLA and also against an Assistant Commissioner of Police and a Circle Inspector for helping the MLA. On her complaint, Rachakonda police registered a case against them.

In the second case, AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala, who represents Malakpet constituency in Hyderabad, was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and SC ST POA Act for insulting the modesty of a woman and for humiliating a member of scheduled caste.

A case under Section 509 of IPC and 3 (1) r of SC ST POA Act was booked at Chaderghat police station on complaint of Bangaru Shruti, national secretary of BJP SC Morcha.

Shruti, who is daughter of former BJP president Bangaru Laxman, alleged that the AIMIM MLA used abusive words and insulted her in the name of her caste when she visited the house a Dalit girl allegedly raped by an activist of AIMIM on May 7.

P. Sateesh, Inspector, Chaderghat police station, said she had lodged a complaint on May 9 and after taking the legal opinion, a case was booked against Balala on Saturday.