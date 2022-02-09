Two terror modules busted in J&K's Anantnag, three hybrid terrorists among 11 arrested

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday (February 8, 2022) busted two terror modules of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in the Anantnag district and arrested 11 accused persons including three hybrid terrorists.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

"Based on credible inputs that proscribed terror outfit JeM is planning to carry out attacks on Police and Security Forces in Srigufwara Bijbehara areas of Anantnag, multiple checkpoints were established at various locations," a police officer said.

During checking at one of such checkpoints at the Sakhras crossing in the Srigufwara village, three persons on a bike were intercepted and were apprehended when they tried to flee.

The police informed that upon their personal search, two Pistols (Chinese) along with magazine and ammunition was recovered.

During preliminary questioning, they revealed their identity as Abbas Ah Khan, a resident of Liver, Zahoor Ah Gowgujri from Vidday, and Hidayatullah Kutay, a resident of Liver Pahalgam.

They also disclosed that they are associates of JeM and are in direct contact with Pakistani-based handlers and at their behest, they were going to attack Police security forces in the Srigufwara area and then formally join terror outfit KFF (an offshoot of JeM).

Upon their further disclosure, two more terror associates namely Shakir Ahmad Gowgojri, a resident of Viday Srigufwara, and Musharaf Amin Shah of Katsoo Srigufwara were arrested. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

Similarly, Anantnag Police busted another terror module in the Bijbehara area by arresting six terror associates of KFF and recovered incriminating materials including ammunition.

They have been identified as Fayaz Ah Khan, Muntazir Rashid Mir, Mohd Arif Khan, Adil Ah Tarray, Zahid Ahmad Najar and the sixth one is a juvenile (identity withheld).

Police have now registered a case and further investigation is continuing.

