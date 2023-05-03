Two Terrorists Gunned Down By Security Forces Along LOC In J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday killed two terrorists in a gunfight near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir. The search operation is still going on in the Pinchad village of the Machil sector where the encounter took place. According to an official, Jammu and Kashmir police and Army launched a joint operation after getting information about the presence of terrorists in the area. When they approached the suspected spot, the terrorists opened fire on them, leading to a fierce exchange of fire.

The official said two terrorists were killed in the gunfight and their bodies and weapons were recovered. He said the area was still under cordon and the search operation was continuing to ensure no more terrorists were hiding there. Kashmir zone police also confirmed the encounter in a tweet.

Jammu Kashmir is on high alert ahead of the G20 meeting in Kashmir starting on May 22. After the Poonch attack in which five soldiers were martyred, the borders, both LoC and international border, were put on red alert. It is believed that the terrorists who carried out the Poonch attack had recently infiltrated. The patrolling on the borders has been intensified to prevent any infiltration or arms smuggling by terrorists across the border.

Also Read: 14 Apps Reportedly Used In Jammu and Kashmir For Spreading Terror Banned By Govt

High Level Meet Held In Kashmir On VBIED Threat

Vijay Kumar, the Additional director general of police of Kashmir held a high-level security meeting in South Kashmir's Anantnag on Saturday. The meeting discussed the emerging threat of VBIEDs (Vehicle BorJne Improvised Explosive Devices) and other modes of terror attacks, as well as security challenges for the upcoming G-20 Summit meetings and the yearly Shri Amarnath pilgrimage. Agencies across Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert after a recent terror attack in Poonch in which five army soldiers were killed. It is said that the terrorists had a VBIED.

Also Read: Meet Shabbir Hussain Khan, 'Blood Man Of Kashmir' Saving Lives Since 1980

In response to the attack, many security upgrades have been implemented across Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Kashmir which is hosting the G20 meeting next month followed by the Amarnath pilgrimage. The ADGP stressed that security forces should focus on National Highway security due to the emerging threat of VBIEDs and other potential modes of terror attacks.