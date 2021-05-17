Two terrorists killed after 5-hour encounter with security forces in Srinagar

New Delhi: The security forces have killed two terrorists on Monday (May 17, 2021) after an encounter broke out in the Khonmoh area of Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir.

A top police official said that the two killed in a 5-hour encounter were local residents and belonged to the Al-Badar terrorist outfit. He also informed that arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site.

Working on a specific input, a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Khonmoh. At around 7 AM on Monday, contact was established between the terrorists and security forces.

The Police said that as the joint searching party cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, which was retaliated and resulted in an encounter.



