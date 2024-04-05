Advertisement
NewsIndia
KASHMIR

Two Terrorists Killed After Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid In Uri

 Two terrorists have been killed after the Army and Jammu Kashmir police foiled an infiltration attempt in Uri.

|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 07:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Two Terrorists Killed After Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid In Uri

New Delhi: Two terrorists have been killed after the Army and Jammu Kashmir police foiled an infiltration attempt near the line of control at Rustom post at the Hathlanga area of Uri in north Kashmir.

A group of terrorists tried to infiltrate but were intercepted by alert forces and in between the firing from both sides,  two terrorists got killed forces retrieved one terrorist body, while another body was lying other side of LOC which was dragged back by terrorists, according to security sources. The remaining terrorists fled back due to effective firing by the Army.

The area is under cordon and heavy joint searches by the Army and Police are launched to flush out if any terrorists are hiding in the area. The intermediate fire is still on in the area.

In last year December, the Indian Army's 16 Corps, also known as the 'White Knight Corps', foiled an infiltration bid in the International Border sector at Khour in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu district.

"White Knight Corps foiled an infiltration bid in the IB sector of Khour, Akhnoor. A suspected move by four terrorists was seen through the surveillance devices on the night of December 22-23," the White Knight Corps of the army posted on microblogging site X.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'
DNA Video
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?
DNA Video
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Iran's top commanders?
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to China
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
DNA Video
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'