Two Terrorists Killed After Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid In Uri

New Delhi: Two terrorists have been killed after the Army and Jammu Kashmir police foiled an infiltration attempt near the line of control at Rustom post at the Hathlanga area of Uri in north Kashmir.

A group of terrorists tried to infiltrate but were intercepted by alert forces and in between the firing from both sides, two terrorists got killed forces retrieved one terrorist body, while another body was lying other side of LOC which was dragged back by terrorists, according to security sources. The remaining terrorists fled back due to effective firing by the Army.

The area is under cordon and heavy joint searches by the Army and Police are launched to flush out if any terrorists are hiding in the area. The intermediate fire is still on in the area.

In last year December, the Indian Army's 16 Corps, also known as the 'White Knight Corps', foiled an infiltration bid in the International Border sector at Khour in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu district.

"White Knight Corps foiled an infiltration bid in the IB sector of Khour, Akhnoor. A suspected move by four terrorists was seen through the surveillance devices on the night of December 22-23," the White Knight Corps of the army posted on microblogging site X.