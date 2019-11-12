Two terrorists killed during encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal

At least two terrorists were killed on Tuesday during an encounter with security forces in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. The exchange of fire is currently going on in Gund area of the district.

The bodies are yet to be received. The terrorists were from the terrorist group, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

A joint operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army after receiving specific inputs. Another two or three terrorists are reportedly present in the area.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.