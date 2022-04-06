हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Encounter

Two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora

The slain terrorists were identified as Safat Muzaffar Sofi alias Muavia of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGuH) and Umer Teli alias Talha of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora

Awantipora: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora in a  joint operation of security forces on Wednesday (April 6). 

The slain terrorists were identified as Safat Muzaffar Sofi alias Muavia of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGuH) and Umer Teli alias Talha of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"AGuH terrorist Safat Muzzaffar Sofi @ Muavia and LeT`s terrorist Umer Teli @ Talha killed in Tral. Before shifting to the Tral area both were involved in several terror crimes in Srinagar city including the recent killing of Sarpanch (Sameer Ahmad) in Khanmoh Srinagar," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. 

Yesterday in a top-level security meeting it was decided that anti-terror operations will be intensified mostly in south Kashmir. The decision came in view of targeted attacks on non-locals and Kashmiri pandit in Shopian.

DGP Jammu Kashmir said, "While the process of picking up OGWs (over ground workers) of terrorists is on, leads from one OGW were followed by police Awantipora to raid a particular location." 

He added,  "While on way the party came across some suspects who started running, but they were intercepted. One of them took out a weapon and fired but got killed in effective retaliation by the police raiding party. Another got injured but was chased and killed in operation."

It is pertinent to mention that this year as per data given by police, security forces have killed 44 terrorists since January in 31 encounters and brief shootouts. 

Moreover, 26 active terrorists, over 160 terrorist associates were also arrested while 18 youngsters joined terror outfits ranks this year. 

ALSO READ'Substantial decline in terrorist incidents in J&K in past 4 years': Home Ministry

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EncounterTerrorismAnsar Ghazwatul HindLashkar-e-TaibaJammu and Kashmir Police
Next
Story

AMU prof lectures on 'rape' in Hindu mythology: cops register FIR, univ suspends him

Must Watch

PT57M3S

Taal Thok Ke: Hijab Row -- Al Qaeda's statement is a deep conspiracy?