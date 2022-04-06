Two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora

Awantipora: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora in a joint operation of security forces on Wednesday (April 6).

The slain terrorists were identified as Safat Muzaffar Sofi alias Muavia of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGuH) and Umer Teli alias Talha of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"AGuH terrorist Safat Muzzaffar Sofi @ Muavia and LeT`s terrorist Umer Teli @ Talha killed in Tral. Before shifting to the Tral area both were involved in several terror crimes in Srinagar city including the recent killing of Sarpanch (Sameer Ahmad) in Khanmoh Srinagar," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Yesterday in a top-level security meeting it was decided that anti-terror operations will be intensified mostly in south Kashmir. The decision came in view of targeted attacks on non-locals and Kashmiri pandit in Shopian.

DGP Jammu Kashmir said, "While the process of picking up OGWs (over ground workers) of terrorists is on, leads from one OGW were followed by police Awantipora to raid a particular location."

He added, "While on way the party came across some suspects who started running, but they were intercepted. One of them took out a weapon and fired but got killed in effective retaliation by the police raiding party. Another got injured but was chased and killed in operation."

It is pertinent to mention that this year as per data given by police, security forces have killed 44 terrorists since January in 31 encounters and brief shootouts.

Moreover, 26 active terrorists, over 160 terrorist associates were also arrested while 18 youngsters joined terror outfits ranks this year.

ALSO READ: 'Substantial decline in terrorist incidents in J&K in past 4 years': Home Ministry

Live TV