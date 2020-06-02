हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora

One terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists at Saimoh area of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Tuesday (June 2). Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces are carrying out the search operation in the area. The identity of the eliminated terrorist is still unknown.

Two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Awantipora

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists at Saimoh area of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Tuesday (June 2).

A top security official said that 2 AK-47 rifles and two pistols alongwith many grenades and other ammunition were recovered from the eliminated terrorists. No collateral damage was reported during operation and no one suffered injuries from security forces side. The identity of the terrorists is being ascertained but it is beliebed that both were local youth.

Earlier, a joint team of Awantipora Police, Army’s 42 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on Monday night on a specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

A police official said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the terrorirsts opened fire on them which was retaliated by the security forces thus triggering an encounter. He further added that earlier terrorists were asked to surrender but they refused and started firing on security forces. 

Tags:
Jammu and Kashmirawantipora encounterTerrorist killed Awantipora
