Jammu and Kashmir Police

Two terrorists killed in separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, Bandipora

One of the terrorists was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) and was involved in the recent civilian killings in the valley.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday (October 11, 2021) informed that two terrorists were killed in separate operations in Anantnag and Bandipora districts. They said that one of the terrorists, identified as Imtiaz Ahmad Dar, was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) and was involved in the recent civilian killings in the valley.

Dar was involved in the killing of Mohammad Shafi Lone on October 5. 

ALSO READ | I'm a Hindu and have read Quran; my father's spirit lives on: Daughter of chemist killed in Srinagar

The other encounter broke out when the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Khagund in Anantnag district's Verinag area following information about the presence of militants there. The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated. The security personnel also recovered a pistol and a grenade. One policeman was also injured and taken to a hospital.

Earlier last week, five civilians were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in separate incidents on Tuesday and Thursday

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READ | DNA Exclusive: Targeted killings of Hindus and Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir on the rise again

 

Tags:
Jammu and Kashmir PoliceJammu and KashmirTerrorists
