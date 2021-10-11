Two terrorists killed in separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, Bandipora

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday (October 11, 2021) informed that two terrorists were killed in separate operations in Anantnag and Bandipora districts. They said that one of the terrorists, identified as Imtiaz Ahmad Dar, was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) and was involved in the recent civilian killings in the valley.

Dar was involved in the killing of Mohammad Shafi Lone on October 5.

Killed #terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in recent civilian #killing at Shahgund #Bandipora: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 11, 2021

The other encounter broke out when the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Khagund in Anantnag district's Verinag area following information about the presence of militants there. The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated. The security personnel also recovered a pistol and a grenade. One policeman was also injured and taken to a hospital.

Earlier last week, five civilians were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in separate incidents on Tuesday and Thursday.

